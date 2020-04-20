Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel A. "“Joey”" Christensen. View Sign Service Information Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc 476 S Sandusky Ave Upper Sandusky , OH 43351 (419)-294-1985 Send Flowers Obituary

Joel "Joey" A. Christensen, age 23, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Galion, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.



Joey was born on February 25, 1997 in Columbus, Ohio and was adopted at age 2 by Mark A. Christensen and Debra (Hoover) Rucklos.



Joey is survived by his father, Mark A. Christensen, his mother Debra (Marc A.) Rucklos, 7 siblings; Krista L. Schrolucke, Zachary T. (Tiffany) Schrolucke, William K. (Ana) Christensen, Kenneth, Brock, Liz, Ryan and Jon Christensen, Dondi E. Pierce, Sasha L. (Jerry Storey) Freeman, Rylee L. Rucklos, along with 13 nieces and nephews, 4 great nieces and nephews, his great grandmother Norma Hoover, and his uncle Denis (Lisa) Hoover.



Joel was preceded in death by his brother Cyler B. Christensen and his great grandfather Ronald Hoover.



Joel attended preschool and elementary school at Galion Primary School and graduated high school from the Center of Autism and Dyslexia in Findlay in 2018. Joey worked at KanDu Day Hab in Findlay.



Joey loved music, particularly he loved to sing the Star Spangled Banner. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeye football games with his mother Debra, and loved watching NASCAR. He was most comfortable with his family.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service announced at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to The Center of Autism and Dyslexia or to KanDu Industries in Findlay and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.



