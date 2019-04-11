Obituary Print Joel Eugene Seckel (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Joel Eugene Seckel, 85, of Galion passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Galion Pointe.



He was born January 9, 1934 in Galion and was the son of Wallace H. and Inez (Cochran) Seckel. Joel is survived by his wife of 65 years, Treva (Hurd) Seckel, whom he married on January 2, 1954.



He was a 1952 graduate of Galion High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army.



Joel worked 26 years for the former North Electric Company in Galion and owned the former Red Wing Boot Shop in Galion. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Galion where he was past President of Church Council. Joel was a life member of both the B.P. O. Elks Galion Lodge 1191, AMVETS Polk Township Post 1979 of Galion and a member and former board member of the Galion Historical Society. He was an avid woodworker, liked to play poker and euchre and loved old cars and especially liked restoring them. Joel and wife Treva enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Kimber Seckel of Galion; son, San A. (Debra) Seckel of Perrysburg; grandchildren Lyndsay (Jody) Webb, MacKenzie Seckel and Jordan Seckel; great-grandchildren Sophie, Mia, Kaila, Jalen, Lilly, Lucie, Mason and Cooper; brother, Walter (Betty) Seckel of Galion and sisters, Geraldine Logan of Galion and Nancy Jamerson of Beaver Creek, Ohio; brother-in-law Ken (Bev) Hurd of Galion; special cousin, Jerry H. (Cindy) Reeder of Cookeville, Tennessee and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Seckel.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where a memorial service by the



Elks will be held Sunday at 3:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15 at Peace Lutheran Church, 129 West Walnut St. Galion, Ohio with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Hospice in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Joel Seckel, and condolences may be made to them at Joel Eugene Seckel, 85, of Galion passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Galion Pointe.He was born January 9, 1934 in Galion and was the son of Wallace H. and Inez (Cochran) Seckel. Joel is survived by his wife of 65 years, Treva (Hurd) Seckel, whom he married on January 2, 1954.He was a 1952 graduate of Galion High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army.Joel worked 26 years for the former North Electric Company in Galion and owned the former Red Wing Boot Shop in Galion. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Galion where he was past President of Church Council. Joel was a life member of both the B.P. O. Elks Galion Lodge 1191, AMVETS Polk Township Post 1979 of Galion and a member and former board member of the Galion Historical Society. He was an avid woodworker, liked to play poker and euchre and loved old cars and especially liked restoring them. Joel and wife Treva enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels.In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Kimber Seckel of Galion; son, San A. (Debra) Seckel of Perrysburg; grandchildren Lyndsay (Jody) Webb, MacKenzie Seckel and Jordan Seckel; great-grandchildren Sophie, Mia, Kaila, Jalen, Lilly, Lucie, Mason and Cooper; brother, Walter (Betty) Seckel of Galion and sisters, Geraldine Logan of Galion and Nancy Jamerson of Beaver Creek, Ohio; brother-in-law Ken (Bev) Hurd of Galion; special cousin, Jerry H. (Cindy) Reeder of Cookeville, Tennessee and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Seckel.The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where a memorial service by theElks will be held Sunday at 3:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15 at Peace Lutheran Church, 129 West Walnut St. Galion, Ohio with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating.Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Hospice in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Joel Seckel, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Funeral Home Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel

218 S. Market Street

Galion , OH 44833

419-468-1424 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 13, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close