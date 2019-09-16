John Arthur "Jack” “Mac" McDonough

Service Information
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH
44827
(419)-683-2020
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Crawford County Memory Garden
Crestline, OH
View Map
Obituary
John Arthur "Jack" "Mac" McDonough, age 84, of Crestline, passed away September 12, 2019 of mesothelioma.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Crawford County Memory Garden, Crestline where full military honors will be given by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Burial Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Athletic Boosters in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of John or to the McDonough family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of John Arthur "Jack" "Mac" McDonough.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
