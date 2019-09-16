John Arthur "Jack" "Mac" McDonough, age 84, of Crestline, passed away September 12, 2019 of mesothelioma.
Friends may call on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Crawford County Memory Garden, Crestline where full military honors will be given by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Burial Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Athletic Boosters in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Sept. 17, 2019