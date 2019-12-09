John Carl Grimes, 71, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 after living a full life.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00 until 5:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street in Crestline. A private military service will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 10, 2019