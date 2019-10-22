John E. Gay, age 88, passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1931, in Galion, Ohio. He was a 1949 Graduate of Galion High School.
John was a 1958 Graduate of Bowling Green State University. He worked for 27 years for A.C. Nielsen Co., and Dun and Bradstreet Corporation doing marketing research. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of United Church of Christ, Congregational, Medina, Ohio.
John was a 65-year member of Galion Lodge #414 F. & A.M. He was a member of the American Legion Post 67 in Cary, NC.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth (nee Poth), sons, John, Brian (Diane); and grandson, Nathan. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Gay (nee Brown); and brother, David.
Following cremation, his ashes will eventually be interred at Greenlawn Cemetery in Crestline, Ohio.
ONLINE CONDOLENCES at WWW.CARLSONFUNERALHOMES.COM
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2019