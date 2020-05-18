Our deepest sympathy goes out to John's five daughters, step-son and step-daughter. We feel extremely privileged to have known your Father & Twila. He joined Russell in ministering us when we were considering joining the Richland Road Church of Christ. It was always a pleasure spending time with him. He also frequently visited Linda's Mother, Leatha Thomas and supported her as she decided to also join the church. He always said she reminded him of his Mother. He had a profound impact on our lives for which we are so grateful. He will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Fred & Linda Ruhl
John H. Hill, 93 of Bucyrus passed away peacefully on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus. John was born March 26, 1927 near Tango, WV to the late Frank and Audrey (Watts) Hill. He was first married to Miriam Alexander who preceded him in death in 1984. His second marriage was to Twila (Miller) Herron and she passed away in 2017. John was also preceded in death by 2 sisters Emily Kerr and Eunice Waber, 1 brother Paul Hill, 2 great grandsons Lincoln and Declan and a son-in-law Brian.
John is survived by 5 daughters, Vicki (Ron) Longwell of Sardis, OH; Christine (Rick) Dennison of Bucyrus; Donna Jean (Keith) Rogers of Mt. Gilead; Barbara Moore of Mt. Gilead; and Carol (Roger) Mumford of Little Havana, FL; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; 2 step children David (Laurie) Herron of Redford, MI and Ann (Dana) Gillfillan of Alpharetta GA; brother Boyd (Beverly) Hill of Ashland and 2 sisters Rosemary Britenbucher of Ashland and Carolyn (Weldon) Abels of Columbus, as well as many nieces and nephews.
John attended schools in the Ashland and Sullivan areas. He was a WWII Army Veteran. He was a machinist for many years at HPM in Mt. Gilead and opened his own machine shop in Iberia in 1967 from where he retired in 1990. John was an Elder at Richland Rd. Church in Marion and Minister of the Church of Christ for over 60 years. At one time he would broadcast his Sunday sermons on the radio from Bucyrus. John did much Evangelistic and Mission work over the years. He loved sports and hunting and in his younger days was champion bowler for the city of Ashland.
The family will be holding private services at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, 215 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus with Rev. Russell Howard officiating, burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the Richland Road Church through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy can be left at munzpirnstill@hotmail.com
John is survived by 5 daughters, Vicki (Ron) Longwell of Sardis, OH; Christine (Rick) Dennison of Bucyrus; Donna Jean (Keith) Rogers of Mt. Gilead; Barbara Moore of Mt. Gilead; and Carol (Roger) Mumford of Little Havana, FL; 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; 2 step children David (Laurie) Herron of Redford, MI and Ann (Dana) Gillfillan of Alpharetta GA; brother Boyd (Beverly) Hill of Ashland and 2 sisters Rosemary Britenbucher of Ashland and Carolyn (Weldon) Abels of Columbus, as well as many nieces and nephews.
John attended schools in the Ashland and Sullivan areas. He was a WWII Army Veteran. He was a machinist for many years at HPM in Mt. Gilead and opened his own machine shop in Iberia in 1967 from where he retired in 1990. John was an Elder at Richland Rd. Church in Marion and Minister of the Church of Christ for over 60 years. At one time he would broadcast his Sunday sermons on the radio from Bucyrus. John did much Evangelistic and Mission work over the years. He loved sports and hunting and in his younger days was champion bowler for the city of Ashland.
The family will be holding private services at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, 215 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus with Rev. Russell Howard officiating, burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the Richland Road Church through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy can be left at munzpirnstill@hotmail.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from May 18 to Jun. 17, 2020.