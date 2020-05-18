Our deepest sympathy goes out to John's five daughters, step-son and step-daughter. We feel extremely privileged to have known your Father & Twila. He joined Russell in ministering us when we were considering joining the Richland Road Church of Christ. It was always a pleasure spending time with him. He also frequently visited Linda's Mother, Leatha Thomas and supported her as she decided to also join the church. He always said she reminded him of his Mother. He had a profound impact on our lives for which we are so grateful. He will always hold a special place in our hearts.



Fred & Linda Ruhl

