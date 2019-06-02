Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wise Funeral Service 129 W Warren St Bucyrus , OH 44820 (419)-562-6811 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John L. Mauler Jr., 69, of Bucyrus, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Marion General Hospital following a recent finding of kidney cancer.



He was born May 13, 1950 in Bucyrus to the late John L. Mauler Sr. and Eunice (Noblit) Mauler who resides in Bucyrus. John was a 1968 graduate of Wynford High School where he was a proud trumpet player in the band and went onto receive his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from The Ohio State University in 1976. That same year he returned to Bucyrus where he moved into his grandparents' home on State Route 4, North of Bucyrus where he began his veterinary practice. Also, around this time, he met Jean A. Widman and on June 4, 1977 they married, and she survives.



Growing up on a family farm, John learned the value of hard work at a very young age. He didn't make this his primary career but John, along with his brother, continued farming the family land until 2003. His veterinary business was strong and he, along with his main assistant and wife, Jean traveled to many area farms, caring for their livestock; saw many animals out of their office and home; assisted 4-H and the Crawford County Humane Society as well as served as the Head Fair Vet for many years at the Crawford County Fair. He cared for small animals such as cats and dogs to livestock and even once declawed a lion cub for a customer. All in all, John cared for 1000s of animals and customers over his 43 years of service to region.



John and Jean attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he was active with the paper drive as well as BINGO. When the opportunity arose, he looked forward to visiting his daughter while she served in the military and this almost always meant a trip to a battlefield or some historic site as this was of interest to John. He also made it priority to take the family up to Cleveland Indians games and enjoyed cheering on OSU Football. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked walking around Outhwaite Reservoir. On several occasions between appointments, he could be found throwing the baseball with his boys and he certainly never turned down a chance to play with his grandson. John enjoyed time spent with their various pets over the years and for relaxation, he loved reading books pertaining to the Civil War.



In addition to his mom, Eunice Mauler and Jean, his wife of 42 years, John is survived by children, Joe Mauler, Edward Mauler, Jennifer (Paul) Dekeizer and David Mauler; grandson, Grayson Dekeizer; brother, James (Helga) Mauler and sisters-in-law, Connie Widman, Judy Widman and Kathy Widman.



A public funeral Mass for John will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, June 7 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 760 Tiffin St, Bucyrus, with Fr. Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. A private burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery. Though no calling hours will be held, those wishing to remember Dr. Mauler are encouraged to give to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County; Crawford County Fairgrounds or Crawford County Right to Life in lieu of any floral offerings. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. Bucyrus, or at the church on the morning of his service. Memories can be shared on his tribute page at Dr. John L. Mauler Jr., 69, of Bucyrus, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Marion General Hospital following a recent finding of kidney cancer.He was born May 13, 1950 in Bucyrus to the late John L. Mauler Sr. and Eunice (Noblit) Mauler who resides in Bucyrus. John was a 1968 graduate of Wynford High School where he was a proud trumpet player in the band and went onto receive his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from The Ohio State University in 1976. That same year he returned to Bucyrus where he moved into his grandparents' home on State Route 4, North of Bucyrus where he began his veterinary practice. Also, around this time, he met Jean A. Widman and on June 4, 1977 they married, and she survives.Growing up on a family farm, John learned the value of hard work at a very young age. He didn't make this his primary career but John, along with his brother, continued farming the family land until 2003. His veterinary business was strong and he, along with his main assistant and wife, Jean traveled to many area farms, caring for their livestock; saw many animals out of their office and home; assisted 4-H and the Crawford County Humane Society as well as served as the Head Fair Vet for many years at the Crawford County Fair. He cared for small animals such as cats and dogs to livestock and even once declawed a lion cub for a customer. All in all, John cared for 1000s of animals and customers over his 43 years of service to region.John and Jean attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he was active with the paper drive as well as BINGO. When the opportunity arose, he looked forward to visiting his daughter while she served in the military and this almost always meant a trip to a battlefield or some historic site as this was of interest to John. He also made it priority to take the family up to Cleveland Indians games and enjoyed cheering on OSU Football. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked walking around Outhwaite Reservoir. On several occasions between appointments, he could be found throwing the baseball with his boys and he certainly never turned down a chance to play with his grandson. John enjoyed time spent with their various pets over the years and for relaxation, he loved reading books pertaining to the Civil War.In addition to his mom, Eunice Mauler and Jean, his wife of 42 years, John is survived by children, Joe Mauler, Edward Mauler, Jennifer (Paul) Dekeizer and David Mauler; grandson, Grayson Dekeizer; brother, James (Helga) Mauler and sisters-in-law, Connie Widman, Judy Widman and Kathy Widman.A public funeral Mass for John will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday, June 7 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 760 Tiffin St, Bucyrus, with Fr. Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. A private burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery. Though no calling hours will be held, those wishing to remember Dr. Mauler are encouraged to give to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County; Crawford County Fairgrounds or Crawford County Right to Life in lieu of any floral offerings. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. Bucyrus, or at the church on the morning of his service. Memories can be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Ohio State Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close