John M. Gledhill, 70, of Columbus and formerly of Crestline, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital after a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).



John was born in Galion, on August 24, 1948, to the late Russell M. and Vesta A. (Garverick) Gledhill. On August 19, 1972, John married the love of his life, Karen A. (Stover) Gledhill, and she survives him.



John was a graduate of the Galion High School, Class of 1966 and also a graduate of the Ashland College, Class of 1971. He served his country in the Army Reserves. John worked and retired from the United States Postal Service in Galion as a mail carrier. Wherever you would see John, he would be talking about one of his favorite subject, politics. He definitely had the gift to gab and would talk to anyone about anything. He was a very social person. John's greatest pride and joy was his grandchildren. He loved to be with them as often as time allowed, and he was very proud of each of them. John served two terms as a City Councilman for the City of Crestline.



In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Matt and Jennifer Gledhill of Westerville, Jim and Elizabeth Gledhill of Upper Arlington; his siblings, Terry and Barbara Gledhill of St. Augustine, Florida, Dean and Paula Gledhill of Westerville, Sandra and Ed Barreto of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Addison, Hudson, and one on the way; sisters-in-law, Sharen and Don Alt of Crestline, Amy and Dave Durtschi of Powell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Norma Stover of Crestline; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Gledhill.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline where the memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm with Rev. Martin Stiffler officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation.



Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation.



