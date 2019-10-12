John R. Dantuma, 86, of Galion passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Friends may call on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way North, Galion where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastors Mark Kring and Rick Maddox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Alliance Church Deacon's Fund.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 16, 2019