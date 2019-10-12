John R. Dantuma

John R. Dantuma, 86, of Galion passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way North, Galion where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastors Mark Kring and Rick Maddox officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Alliance Church Deacon's Fund.

Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 16, 2019
