Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Patrick Lace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Jon Patrick Lace was born December 29, 1964 to David and Dotha Elaine (Willis) Lace in Marshalltown, IA. On October 8, 2000 he married Marilee Kay Johnson and they were blessed with two children, Jon Patrick II and Olivia Jean.



Jon worked as an over the road truck driver for years and he really enjoyed sports, especially golfing. He was a dedicated and loving father and had a great love his two children. He graduated from Iowa Lakes Community College in May of 2018 and planned to continue toward a bachelor's degree with a goal of teaching until his health prevented him from doing so.



Jon is survived by: his children, Jon Patrick Lace II and Olivia Jean Lace; his mother, Dotha "Elaine" Willis Forry; his sister, Kimberly (Brian) Church. He was also a loving uncle and great-uncle to Chris (Stacey) Sharp, Ben (Casey Lloyd) Church, Kasi (Shawn Brown) Church, Justin (Kendall) Church and Brianna Church. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and family members and was very close to his aunt, Janelle Willis of IA and uncle, Arthur Lace of OH. He was preceded in death by his father in 2010.



The family would like to offer special thanks to New Hope Community Chapel and Pastor David VanHeuvelen and Avera McKennan Hospital for the wonderful care given to Jon in the past two years of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to Jon's children's college funds. Jon Patrick Lace, 54, of Emmetsburg, IA passed away at Avera McKennan hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 pm Wednesday, June 19 at New Hope Community Chapel Emmetsburg, IA and at 1pm on Saturday, June 22 at Tabernacle of Praise, Lower Leesville Rd. Crestline, OH. Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls is assisting with the arrangements.Jon Patrick Lace was born December 29, 1964 to David and Dotha Elaine (Willis) Lace in Marshalltown, IA. On October 8, 2000 he married Marilee Kay Johnson and they were blessed with two children, Jon Patrick II and Olivia Jean.Jon worked as an over the road truck driver for years and he really enjoyed sports, especially golfing. He was a dedicated and loving father and had a great love his two children. He graduated from Iowa Lakes Community College in May of 2018 and planned to continue toward a bachelor's degree with a goal of teaching until his health prevented him from doing so.Jon is survived by: his children, Jon Patrick Lace II and Olivia Jean Lace; his mother, Dotha "Elaine" Willis Forry; his sister, Kimberly (Brian) Church. He was also a loving uncle and great-uncle to Chris (Stacey) Sharp, Ben (Casey Lloyd) Church, Kasi (Shawn Brown) Church, Justin (Kendall) Church and Brianna Church. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and family members and was very close to his aunt, Janelle Willis of IA and uncle, Arthur Lace of OH. He was preceded in death by his father in 2010.The family would like to offer special thanks to New Hope Community Chapel and Pastor David VanHeuvelen and Avera McKennan Hospital for the wonderful care given to Jon in the past two years of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to Jon's children's college funds. www.heritagesfsd.com Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close