Josephine Cipriani, age 75, of Marion, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family
Friends may call on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street in Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline, with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. Josephine's burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Crestline.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2019