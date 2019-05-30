Joshua Todd Conklin, 30, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, at Avita Ontario Hospital. He was born December 2, 1988, in Mansfield, Ohio to Gregory and Connie (Norton) Yocham.
Joshua was a very big hearted and generous man who loved his fiancée and children dearly. He was also a prankster who thoroughly enjoyed pulling pranks from time to time. Joshua worked for Federal Heath in Delaware. He enjoyed fireworks, grilling out and playing corn hole. Joshua enjoyed watching Penn State football and NASCAR and loved to attend them.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Michaela Goshe; Michaela's parents, Steve and Monica Wallace; children, Kaiden, Kaley and Holden Conklin, Dean and Oliviah Stilwell and one on the way; two brothers, Chris and Mike Conklin; sister, Beth (Ryan) Omera; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Connie Seacrist.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond St., Mansfield.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 1, 2019