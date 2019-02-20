Obituary Print Joyce Ardell (Bonecutter) Baker (1933 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Joyce Ardell Baker (Bonecutter), age 85, resident of Shelby died unexpectedly Sunday, February 17, 2019 at OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.



Joyce was born May 5, 1933 in Shelby to Lowell and Radene (Waldruff) Bonecutter. A 1953 graduate of Shelby High School, she had been employed with the Shelby Mutual Insurance Company for 10 years before retiring to stay home in 1963.



She was a very passionate, loving, and caring wife, mother and grandmother. On cold winter days she preoccupied herself by putting together puzzles and playing cards. During warmer weather she thoroughly enjoyed watching hummingbirds and spending quality time with her husband traveling. She also enjoyed church and was a devoted attendee at the First Baptist Church of Shelby.



Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Harold M. Baker of Galion. One son, David (Melissa) Baker of Galion and one daughter, Julie (Cory) Vogt of Mansfield. Four grandchildren, Emily Baker of Canal Winchester; Maxwell (Abby) Baker, of Fort Hood Texas, proudly serving in the U.S Army; Justin (Morgan) Metzger of Crestine; and Johnathan Metzger of Shelby. One sister, Ruth Grim of Mansfield and one brother, Robert Bonecutter residing in Utah.



Preceding Joyce in death were her loving parents, Lowell and Radene Bonecutter, her sister, Lorene Foreman, and one beloved granddaughter, Ashley Metzger.



Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, from the First Baptist Church at 185 S Gamble St, Shelby, OH 44875. Reverend Walter Keib will officiate with interment held Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. A calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the at , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214.



33 N Gamble St

Shelby , OH 44875

(419) 342-6356 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 20, 2019

