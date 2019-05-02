Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce B. Scribner. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary





Joyce was born in Cleveland, Tennessee on February 18, 1935, to the late Glen and Pauline (Carroll) McCurry. She married William "Bill" Scribner on August 18, 1951 and he survives her.



Joyce lived her whole life as a Homemaker taking care of her family, whom she loved with all her heart and would do anything she could to help them. She was a member and organist of the Trinity Gospel Tabernacle Church of Galion. Joyce had a great talent of knitting/crocheting. She was also an avid collector of depression glass.



In addition to the love of her life, Bill, Joyce is survived by her sons, William (Carol) Scribner of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Richard (Sherry) Scribner of Springfield, Ohio; as well as 9 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her caregiver and special friend April Gardner who she considered a daughter.



Joyce was preceded in death by her 2 daughters, Vickie Scribner and Bridget Scribner; a sister, Caroline Cline; and her 2 brothers, Dennis McCurry and Glen Haskell McCurry.



Friends may call on Monday, May 06, 2019, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Rev. Rick Cox officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Joyce or to the Scribner family may do so by visiting



