Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Juanita's life story with friends and family

Share Juanita's life story with friends and family





Juanita was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia on January 7, 1936 to the late Joseph and Edna (Wiseman) Myers. She married James "Jimmie" Stumpf on September 6, 1974 and he survives her.



Friends may call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with Pastor Adam Witt, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Avita Hospice in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Juanita or send condolences to the Stumpf family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Juanita Stumpf. Juanita T. Stumpf, 84, of Galion, passed away on July 31, 2020 at her home.Juanita was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia on January 7, 1936 to the late Joseph and Edna (Wiseman) Myers. She married James "Jimmie" Stumpf on September 6, 1974 and he survives her.Friends may call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 with Pastor Adam Witt, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion, Ohio.Memorial contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or Avita Hospice in care of the funeral home.Those wishing to share a memory of Juanita or send condolences to the Stumpf family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Juanita Stumpf.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store