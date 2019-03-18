Judith Boyd Batdorff, age 87, died January 8, 2019.
The daughter of Ilo L. and Theodore H. Boyd, she grew up in Galion, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her husband, Emerson Batdorff, a long-time Entertainment Editor for the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper; son Ted Burke; and daughter Wynne Burke. Remaining family includes step-son Lee Batdorff, sister Kay Boyd Ness, grandchildren Brent Campbell and Melina Burke, nephew Kurt Ness and niece Julie Ness.
Judith graduated from Laurel School and Flora Stone Mather College for Women (now Case Western Reserve University). She was a a Secretary, Teacher Consumer Advocate and a talented Landscape Designer. She was know for her beautiful yards and gardens. Judith was active in the Federated Church in Chagrin Falls and will be sorely missed by friends and family.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Federated Church, 76 Bell Street, Chagrin Falls, on April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Federated Church.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 20, 2019