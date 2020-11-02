June Evelyn Biglin, 84, of Crestline passed away on October 31, 2020 in at the Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.

Friends may call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 311 North Thoman St., Crestline, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following with Father Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline High School Athletic Department in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of June or to the Biglin family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of June Evelyn Biglin.