Kari Toril Rod Ventrone, 68 of Oslo, Norway died August 23, 2020 in Oslo after an extended illness.



She was born on Feb. 13, 1952. She was the youngest of nine sisters. On June 22, 1985 in Brussels, Belgium she married Michiel Ventrone. They were able to share 35 adventurous years together traveling to and living in different countries.



Kari was fluent in seven languages. She was an avid reader and movie watcher, often staying up till the wee hours of the morning perusing those hobbies. During her career she worked for the Norwegian State Department, retiring in 2018.



Kari is predeceased by her parents Marie and Pedro Ro dand seven sisters.



She is survived by her husband Michiel, sister Anne Moen, a special niece Anita Rosandhaug and their families and many other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her stepchildren DeAnn (Marvin) Mills and Michael (Leann) Ventrone;, grandchildren Alisa (Davy) Griffin, Cole (Mallory) Ventrone and Bethany Ventrone, Amanda (Josh) Combs, Jared (Rachel) Mills; great grandchildren Emily Ventrone, Rowan Griffin, Maverik and Caycee Ventrone, Dominic and DeaconBryan, Dane Combs, Charlotte and Corinne Mills.



Services will be held in Oslo, Norway on Sept. 1 with burial at a later date in her home town of Eidsvag, Norway.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store