Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424

Katherine C. Shifley, 59, of Galion, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer at home surrounded by her family.



Born September 30, 1960 in Galion, she was the daughter of the late, Raymond and Venita Kay (Duffner) Ivy. She married Douglas Shifley on July 10, 1979 and he survives.



Kathie was a graduate of Galion High School in 1979 and received an Associate Degree from North Central State College in 1992. She worked for Dr. Stephen Walker, Chiropractor in Lexington and then worked as a receptionist for Avita Heart and Vascular department in Ontario. She is a member of the Fusion Church in Lexington, Ohio. She was very competitive while watching her grandchildren play sports and enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel. Kathie's grandchildren were the center of her world and they called her Nana. You would often hear her tell them " Love you more than all the atoms, love your face, Glad You're Mine."



In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Aleta (Michael) Rowe of Ontario and Josh Shifley of Galion; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brady Rowe and Logan, Trevor, Brantley and Nolan Shifley; brothers Ken (Deb) Ivy and Keith (Becki) Ivy and additional sisters-in-law, Michele Ivy and Lee Ann (Chad Early) Ivy.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Kevin Ivy, Kendall Ivy, I and Kendall Ivy, II.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Fusion Church, 220 Industrial Drive, Lexington, Ohio 44904 with Pastors Terry Garrett and Bill Savage officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research or to the in care of the funeral home.



