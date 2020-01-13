Kathleen M. "Memo" (Queen) Obrecht, 94, of Galion, passed away with her daughters by her side on January 11, 2020 at her home.
Fulfilling her wishes, her body was donated to Northeastern Medical. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lowe-Volk Park, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Katie or send condolences to the Obrecht family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Kathleen M. Obrecht.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 15, 2020