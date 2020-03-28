Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith "“Gabby”" Kellogg. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Keith "Gabby" Kellogg, 70, of Galion passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.



He was born January 3, 1950 in Galion and was the son of the late Lawrence and Myrtie (Sparks) Kellogg. Keith is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Holt) Kellogg whom he married on October 14, 1972.



Gabby was a 1968 graduate of Galion High School and proudly served his country in the United States Marines during Vietnam. He retired from Hartman Electric Company in Mansfield.



Gabby was well-known for his DJ abilities around town. He enjoyed music and watching everybody having a good time. Gabby was known for his jokes…not the best, but was always the comedian at making people laugh. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid watcher of all types of sports.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Brian (Karen) Kellogg of Ashland, Adam Kellogg of Galion, Tony (Misty) Kellogg of Anchorage, Alaska and Calvin (Kari) Kellogg of Fr. Stewart, Georgia; his beloved 17 grandchildren and two sisters, Karen Morphis and Nancy Powell both of Tennessee.



Gabby was proud of his family, his service to our country as a United States Marine and his country. He was loved by many and will be sadly missed.



Following his wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life with military honors at a later date.



