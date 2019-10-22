Kenneth E. Kincaid, Jr. 61, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital. Friends may call on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1 PM-4 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Friends may also call on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home where funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, with Rev. Pat Fruth officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with final expenses.
Those wishing to share a memory of Kenneth or to the Kincaid family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2019