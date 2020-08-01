1/
Kenneth Eugene Newman
Kenneth Eugene Newman, 64, of Crestline, passed away on July 25, 2020 at his home.

Friends may call on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline, with Pastor Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will take place afterwards.

Those wishing to share a memory of Kenny or send condolences to the Newman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Kenneth E. Newman.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
