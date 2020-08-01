Or Copy this URL to Share

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Kenneth E. Newman. Kenneth Eugene Newman, 64, of Crestline, passed away on July 25, 2020 at his home.Friends may call on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline, with Pastor Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will take place afterwards.Those wishing to share a memory of Kenny or send condolences to the Newman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Kenneth E. Newman.

