Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Kenneth James Krichbaum, 70, of Galion and recently of Medina passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He had been in declining health. Arrangements are in care of the Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Home in Galion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store