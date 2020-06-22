Kenneth L. ""Spark"" Tesso
Kenneth "Spark" L. Tesso, 59, of Lexington passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home after a short illness. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline where funeral services will be follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Father Christopher Bohnsack officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 22 to Jul. 21, 2020.
