Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.



Those wishing to share a memory of Spark or to the Tesso family may do so by visiting Kenneth "Spark" L. Tesso, 59, of Lexington passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home after a short illness. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline where funeral services will be follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Father Christopher Bohnsack officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.Those wishing to share a memory of Spark or to the Tesso family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

