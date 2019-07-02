Guest Book View Sign Service Information Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc 215 N Walnut St Bucyrus , OH 44820 (419)-562-6776 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth R. Newman, 53 of rural Bucyrus passed away on Friday June 28, 2019 his death was unexpected. Ken was born June 9, 1966 in Bucyrus and has lived his entire life in Crawford County.



Ken is survived by his parents John and Jane Newman of Galion; wife Amy (Dyer) Newman; children Cody, Mike, Tyler (Jordan), Heather, Rayna, and Stormie; step children Samantha Dyer and Trever Davidson; brother Tony (Jaena) Newman of Lexington, OH; father and mother in law Toby and Karen Dyer of Bucyrus; brother and sister in law Jason and Monica Dyer; special friends Gary and Lynda Ditty of Galion; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother Joyce Ann (Groves) Newman and sister Vicki Lynn Newman.



Ken graduated from Lexington H.S. in 1984 and served in the U.S. Army. Ken worked at G.M. in Mansfield for several years and when G.M. closed he pursued a career in Truck Driving, last working for Werner Enterprises.



On March 1, 2013 Ken married the love of his life, Amy Dyer at Hocking Hills and their families became complete.



Ken Newman was an amazing husband, an outstanding father, and awesome friend. Ken did not know a stranger and always had a big smile on his face. He loved his music, his air guitar, camping and a big Newman fire surrounded by family and friends. Ken's personality was bigger than life and he brought joy to every person who was blessed to spend time with him. Newman we love and miss you and you will forever be in our hearts.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday at 6:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until the time of the service. Memorials may be made through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy can be left at Kenneth R. Newman, 53 of rural Bucyrus passed away on Friday June 28, 2019 his death was unexpected. Ken was born June 9, 1966 in Bucyrus and has lived his entire life in Crawford County.Ken is survived by his parents John and Jane Newman of Galion; wife Amy (Dyer) Newman; children Cody, Mike, Tyler (Jordan), Heather, Rayna, and Stormie; step children Samantha Dyer and Trever Davidson; brother Tony (Jaena) Newman of Lexington, OH; father and mother in law Toby and Karen Dyer of Bucyrus; brother and sister in law Jason and Monica Dyer; special friends Gary and Lynda Ditty of Galion; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother Joyce Ann (Groves) Newman and sister Vicki Lynn Newman.Ken graduated from Lexington H.S. in 1984 and served in the U.S. Army. Ken worked at G.M. in Mansfield for several years and when G.M. closed he pursued a career in Truck Driving, last working for Werner Enterprises.On March 1, 2013 Ken married the love of his life, Amy Dyer at Hocking Hills and their families became complete.Ken Newman was an amazing husband, an outstanding father, and awesome friend. Ken did not know a stranger and always had a big smile on his face. He loved his music, his air guitar, camping and a big Newman fire surrounded by family and friends. Ken's personality was bigger than life and he brought joy to every person who was blessed to spend time with him. Newman we love and miss you and you will forever be in our hearts.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday at 6:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until the time of the service. Memorials may be made through the funeral home and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close