Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth R. "Skeeter" Payne. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel 2553 Lexington Avenue Mansfield , OH 44904-1423 (419)-884-1711 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born September 8, 1944 in Sarton, West Virginia to the late Donald and Viola (Broyles) Payne and was graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1964.



Ken first worked in construction, and was employed at Smurfit Stone for 42 years, retiring in 2006. He was an active member of IBEW serving as past president.



Known as "Skeeter" to friends and family he enjoyed bowling and softball in his early adulthood. He was also an avid trapper and liked hunting. More recently he occupied himself designing and making Cornhole boards. Referred to as the "lawn mower king" he was always puttering around with the mower and in the garage. Once a NASCAR Fan, Ken's man was Mark Martin, the sport was never the same as of late. He occupied the chair on Saturdays and Sundays cheering for his Michigan Wolverines or Green Bay Packers or playing cards and board games with his family.



Described as laid back, non-confrontational and humorous, Ken loved to make people laugh. His day wasn't complete until you had a smile on your face. If he were serious or stern, Ken was quick to resolve conflict saying, "Well, I didn't mean to ruffle your feathers!"



Ever dedicated to his family, Ken believed they were most important and he was ever thoughtful of them all.



He is survived by his wife Linda (Spearman) Payne whom he married May 26, 1972; children Terrie Payne (Max Kelley) of Galion, Gerri Payne (Tim Jacobs) of Crestline, Jason (Kathleen) Payne of Narragansett, RI, Denice (Gerald) Crowner of Butler; 7 grandchildren Zachary Kabes, Courtney, Jackson and Edward Payne, Madalyn Coyle, and Garrett and Carson Crowner; a great granddaughter Aiyana Johnson; sister and brother-in-law Delores and George Raines of Mansfield; along with beloved nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by siblings James Payne, Mary Sue Wolfgang and Donna Parker.



Friends may call Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a service honoring Kenneth R. "Skeeter" Payne will follow at 2 pm. Pastor Patrick Bailey will speak and interment will be at a later date in Bellville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Bellville-Jefferson Twp. Fire and Rescue Squad.



Snyder Funeral Home encourages you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to the family at: BELLVILLE: Kenneth R. "Skeeter" Payne passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 75.He was born September 8, 1944 in Sarton, West Virginia to the late Donald and Viola (Broyles) Payne and was graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1964.Ken first worked in construction, and was employed at Smurfit Stone for 42 years, retiring in 2006. He was an active member of IBEW serving as past president.Known as "Skeeter" to friends and family he enjoyed bowling and softball in his early adulthood. He was also an avid trapper and liked hunting. More recently he occupied himself designing and making Cornhole boards. Referred to as the "lawn mower king" he was always puttering around with the mower and in the garage. Once a NASCAR Fan, Ken's man was Mark Martin, the sport was never the same as of late. He occupied the chair on Saturdays and Sundays cheering for his Michigan Wolverines or Green Bay Packers or playing cards and board games with his family.Described as laid back, non-confrontational and humorous, Ken loved to make people laugh. His day wasn't complete until you had a smile on your face. If he were serious or stern, Ken was quick to resolve conflict saying, "Well, I didn't mean to ruffle your feathers!"Ever dedicated to his family, Ken believed they were most important and he was ever thoughtful of them all.He is survived by his wife Linda (Spearman) Payne whom he married May 26, 1972; children Terrie Payne (Max Kelley) of Galion, Gerri Payne (Tim Jacobs) of Crestline, Jason (Kathleen) Payne of Narragansett, RI, Denice (Gerald) Crowner of Butler; 7 grandchildren Zachary Kabes, Courtney, Jackson and Edward Payne, Madalyn Coyle, and Garrett and Carson Crowner; a great granddaughter Aiyana Johnson; sister and brother-in-law Delores and George Raines of Mansfield; along with beloved nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by siblings James Payne, Mary Sue Wolfgang and Donna Parker.Friends may call Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a service honoring Kenneth R. "Skeeter" Payne will follow at 2 pm. Pastor Patrick Bailey will speak and interment will be at a later date in Bellville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Bellville-Jefferson Twp. Fire and Rescue Squad.Snyder Funeral Home encourages you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to the family at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close