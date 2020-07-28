Or Copy this URL to Share

Friends may call on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10:00 am -1:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm on August 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.



In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Kevin or send condolences to the Booth family may do so by visiting



