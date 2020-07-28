1/
Kevin Dale Booth
Kevin Dale Booth, 59, of Galion, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020 at his home.

Friends may call on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10:00 am -1:00 pm at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm on August 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Kevin or send condolences to the Booth family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Kevin Dale Booth.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jul. 28 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
