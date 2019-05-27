Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin M. Wenninger. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin M. Wenninger, 49, of Galion passed away after an unexpected illness on May 25, 2019, in Beckley, West Virginia.



Kevin was born in Galion, Ohio on August 8, 1969, to Michael J. Wenninger and Deborah (Mayfield) Domka who both survive him.



Kevin worked at Bay World Windows in Mansfield as well as part-time at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Galion. Kevin was the most fun-loving generous person. He knew no stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Kevin had a great passion for bowling where he would spend many of his weeknights hanging out with his bowling family at Victory Lanes in Galion "Striking up the Lanes". Kevin loved being with his family and friends having cookouts, playing horseshoes, and just having a great time. Kevin also enjoyed golfing. Much of the time, you would find Kevin with his best friend…. his twin brother Brian where they shared and loved to do much of the same thing. Kevin loved to go antiquing to see what kind of treasures he would find. In his free time, he loved to tinker on cars. Kevin was a huge sports fan where he loved the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Indians, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kevin was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.



Kevin is survived by his mother, Deborah (William) Domka of Galion; his father Michael (Linda) Wenninger of California; his children, Brad Wenninger of Lakeland Florida, Derek Wenninger of Lakeland, Florida and Kelsey Wenninger of Galion; his twin brother Brian Wenninger of Galion, brothers, Jeff (Melinda) Wenninger of Galion, Tim Wenninger of Galion, and his sister Nichole (Gary) McCloud of Lakeland, Florida; his step-sisters, Pam Houston of California, Cheryl Day-Castro of Florida, Danielle Day of California and Lori Day of California; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Kevin was preceded in death by his son, Dustin James Wenninger.



Friends may call on Saturday, June 01, 2019, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home,Galion, Ohio.



Those wishing to share a memory of Kevin or to the Wenninger family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Kevin M. Wenninger. Kevin M. Wenninger, 49, of Galion passed away after an unexpected illness on May 25, 2019, in Beckley, West Virginia.Kevin was born in Galion, Ohio on August 8, 1969, to Michael J. Wenninger and Deborah (Mayfield) Domka who both survive him.Kevin worked at Bay World Windows in Mansfield as well as part-time at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Galion. Kevin was the most fun-loving generous person. He knew no stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Kevin had a great passion for bowling where he would spend many of his weeknights hanging out with his bowling family at Victory Lanes in Galion "Striking up the Lanes". Kevin loved being with his family and friends having cookouts, playing horseshoes, and just having a great time. Kevin also enjoyed golfing. Much of the time, you would find Kevin with his best friend…. his twin brother Brian where they shared and loved to do much of the same thing. Kevin loved to go antiquing to see what kind of treasures he would find. In his free time, he loved to tinker on cars. Kevin was a huge sports fan where he loved the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Indians, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kevin was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.Kevin is survived by his mother, Deborah (William) Domka of Galion; his father Michael (Linda) Wenninger of California; his children, Brad Wenninger of Lakeland Florida, Derek Wenninger of Lakeland, Florida and Kelsey Wenninger of Galion; his twin brother Brian Wenninger of Galion, brothers, Jeff (Melinda) Wenninger of Galion, Tim Wenninger of Galion, and his sister Nichole (Gary) McCloud of Lakeland, Florida; his step-sisters, Pam Houston of California, Cheryl Day-Castro of Florida, Danielle Day of California and Lori Day of California; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Kevin was preceded in death by his son, Dustin James Wenninger.Friends may call on Saturday, June 01, 2019, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion where funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home,Galion, Ohio.Those wishing to share a memory of Kevin or to the Wenninger family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Kevin M. Wenninger. Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close