Kimberley S. Boyd, 59, of Ontario passed away on October 30, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jackie Cole. Those contributions will be given to the grandchildren.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the Hospice of NCO and special staff members, Tiffany, Missy, Tammy, Kathy, and Stacey.
Those wishing to share a memory of Kimberley or to the Boyd family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Kimberley S. Boyd.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 2, 2019