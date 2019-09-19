Larry William Poole (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street
Mebane, NC
27302
(919)-563-3561
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hawfields Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Hawfields Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Larry William Poole, 77, of Mebane, NC died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was a native of Franklin County, OH, retired from Kroger, a member of Hawfields Presbyterian Church, a member of the Mebane VFW #1920 and a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also an avid golfer who loved and lived for Ohio State football. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit Jackson & Ruthella Snyder Poole; sisters, Sandy Poole and Ruthann Poole.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Staley Poole of the home; sons, Jeffrey Poole of Columbus, OH, Michael Poole and wife Nicole of Pickerington, OH; grandchildren, Colin Poole, Jared Poole and Ethan Poole.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hawfields Presbyterian Church by Pastor David Ealy. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 – 11:30 Saturday before the service. There will be a lunch reception at the church following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Hawfields Presbyterian Church, 2115 NC-119, Mebane, NC 27302. Online condolences may be sent to www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Sept. 21, 2019
