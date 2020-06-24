Latonya Dee Haynes, 47, of Crestline passed away on June 19, 2020 in Doctors Hospital, Columbus.
A private service will be held for Latonya's family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Latonya's children in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Latonya or send condolences to the Haynes family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Latonya Dee Haynes.
A private service will be held for Latonya's family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Latonya's children in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Latonya or send condolences to the Haynes family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Latonya Dee Haynes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 24 to Jul. 23, 2020.