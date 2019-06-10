Laura "Smurf" J. McPeek, 71, of Crestline passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline,
Ohio with Pastor Jeff Mills officiating. A Moose Service will be held directly prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home Care Matters Home, Health, and Hospice or to the Crestline Calvary United Church of Christ.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 12, 2019