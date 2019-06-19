Laura Lou (McNew) Bovee, age 65, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Laura was born on March 9, 1954 in Galion, OH to Thomas J McNew Jr and Jane Ann Craun McNew.
She graduated from Galion High School in 1972.
She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Bovee, children: Holly Ann (Alan) Havnaer and Ryan Nicholas Kottyan and her six grandchildren, Julianna, Wade, and Harper Havnaer and Jade, Duke, and Doutzen Kottyan. Laura is also survived by her mother, Jane Ann Craun McNew Flory; 4 sisters, brother and host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Laura was preceded in death by her father, Thomas J McNew Jr.
Visitation for Laura will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 pm at the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, 2501 Broad Avenue, Findlay, OH.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: The Children's Ministries at the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene or Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.
Hanneman Funeral Home of Findlay is honored to serve Laura's family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory or to view the full obituary to visit www.hannemanfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 22, 2019