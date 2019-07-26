Leoma (Lee) M. Gordon, 92, of Crestline, passed away after declining health on July 25, 2019 in OhioHealth Hospital, Shelby.
Friends may call on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline where
a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 PM led by Deacon Steve Vogt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline with Rev. Christopher Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Lee or to the Gordon family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline is honored to serve the family of Leoma (Lee) M. Gordon
Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 27, 2019