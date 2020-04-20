Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Estep. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Lester Estep, 75, of Galion passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 surrounded by his daughters at his residence.



He was born July 2, 1944 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia and was the son of Harvey P. and Eva J. (Herron) Estep. Lester married Hazel Dell Patrick on April 17, 1965 and she preceded him in death on April 11, 2018.



He worked for the Mansfield Flooring and Paving for many years, was an owner operator for Dearman Moving and Storage and retired from Conrail after 32 years of service.



Lester is survived by his daughters Telana (Phil Davis) Veil of Hilliard, Tonya (Don) Sheets of Galion and Tirna Martin of Galion; Grandchildren Derrick Hughett, Dustin Hughett, Jordan Veil and Griffin Veil as well as several great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Estep; Brothers Christopher "Clum", Chester and Jim Estep. His brother Robert "Bob" Estep passed away soon after Lester.



Lester loved to golf and was involved in organizing many golf outings. He was known to play a good game of Euchre or Poker with his many friends. He was also an avid fisherman. He enjoyed sharing his love and knowledge of fishing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lester was a Lifetime member of the V.F.W., Post 4329. He was also a member of Trackside, American Legion Scarbrough, Post 243, along with many other clubs in Galion. He was very active in the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



The family will have a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 21, 2020

