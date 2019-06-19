World War II United States Navy Commander, Lester H. Diskosky, 98, of Galion passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Galion Hospital. Les piloted F6F U. S Navy Hellcats on combat missions launched from the USS Independence in the Pacific Theatre Operation.
Les retired as a supervisor and administrator from the former Galion Manufacturing. He was the brother-in-law of the late Howard (Donna) Logan of Galion and uncle and great uncle to Bud (Vicki) Logan of Bucyrus and Todd (Angel) Logan of Ontario.
Full military funeral honors were bestowed by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Crawford County Memory Gardens Chapel with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Lester Diskosky A complete obituary may be viewed and condolences may be made to his family at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 22, 2019