Lester ""Bud"" Hipsher Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester "Bud" Hipsher, Jr., 93, of Crestline, passed away on May 19, 2020, in the Crestline Nursing Home, after battling with dementia and failing health.

Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Diane Thomas, officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Historical Society.

Those wishing to share a memory of Bud or send condolences to the Hipsher family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Lester "Bud" Hipsher.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from May 20 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved