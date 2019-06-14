Lillian Marjorie Fendrick, age 93, was welcomed into God's heavenly Kingdom May 28, 2019.

She was born May 13, 1926 in Jacksonville, FL and died peacefully, at her home in Baytown, TX.

Marjorie is survived by Carl, her devoted husband of 72 years. She is also survived by her daughter Betsy Poovey and husband Teddy of Garland, TX and Christine "Scotty" Maddox of Dayton, TX. She leaves behind grandson Michael Fendrick, grandson Jarred Phillips, granddaughter Abigail Phillips and fiance Brady McAlister and grandson Travis Paul and wife Jessica. Additionally, she leaves six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her only son Stephen Michael Fendrick. Marjorie was raised on the beach in Florida, which created a lifelong yearning for sun and sand.

Her love of travel took her to many parts of the world and created a love for mountains and beautiful scenery. She was a gifted crafter, loved to knit, sew and do needlework. She met many new friends through her love of playing Bridge for over 50 years. African violets thrived in her presence.

Marjorie's passion for hospital volunteering spanned more than 50 years and five states. She accompanied her church on medical mission trips in Central America and supported the education of an orphan in Africa.

She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Confederacy

Hers was, indeed, a life well lived. Go rest high, Marjorie.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 15 at St Agnes Church, Franklin, NC. A celebration of Marjorie's life will follow at Valley Cafe, Dillard, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or a non profit for the research and support of Alzheimer's.

Condolences may be sent to Carl Fendrick, c/o The Waterford, 901 W. Baker Rd., Baytown, TX 77521.