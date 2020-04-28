Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Ann Franko. View Sign Service Information Gompf Funeral Service 440 South Center Street Cardington , OH 43315 (419)-864-9045 Send Flowers Obituary

Marathon, Florida - Linda Ann Franko, 70, died unexpectedly and peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.



Linda felt so fortunate to fulfill her lifelong dream of living aboard a boat with her husband Steve and traveling the Great Lakes, the waterways of the Midwest, the Gulf of Mexico, the eastern seaboard and Canada. Linda enjoyed adventures with a "Why Not?" attitude and made plenty of new friends, many becoming like family. Steve and Linda wintered at Marathon Key, Florida, on their boat so appropriately named "Yesterday's Dream." Linda was exactly where she wanted to be, on her boat and with her husband Steve of 49 years, when she passed away.



Born in Ashland, Ohio on September 20, 1949, Linda grew up on a farm in Ohio with four brothers and her parents, the late Warren and Leona (Grosswiller) Drouhard. She was a 1967 graduate of Loudonville High School, and a 1971 graduate of the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Education –Mathematics degree. In 1971, Linda married Steve Franko of Cleveland, Ohio. She became a mother in 1974 and stayed home to raise her two daughters until 1984. She then attended The



Strong minded is an understatement when it came to Linda, but she never took herself too seriously. She had a wonderful sense of humor that brought smiles to the faces of those fortunate enough to become close to her. She was a tenacious problem solver, whether it was in the classroom, working on the diesel engine of their boat, researching anything on the internet, planning her next trip, or winning at video games. That is perhaps why she was an inspiration to others as she overcame many physical challenges successfully while never complaining. She loved teaching, visiting with her family, and spending time on the boat with Steve. Her spirit of adventure was captured in her blog



In addition to her husband of 49 years, Linda is survived by daughters Wendy (Lieutenant Colonel Matt Limbert USMC Ret.) Limbert of Encinitas, California and Rebecca Franko of Studio City, California, respectively and brothers Colonel Warren (Elin) Drouhard, Jr. (USAF Ret.) of Lexington, Ohio, Dr. Thomas Drouhard of Flagstaff, Arizona, Patrick (Becky) Drouhard of Cardington, Ohio, Richard (Dianna)Drouhard of Perrysville, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Linda and Steve are forever grateful to Linda's brothers, all of whom offered to donate a kidney to her and especially Tom, who in 1985 unselfishly donated one of his kidneys to her and enabled her to live such an accomplished and wonderful life.



Due to COVID#19 restrictions, no memorial service will be held at this time. Celebration of Life services will be held at a future date, one in Florida and one in Ohio.



Due to the COVID#19 shutdown in the Florida Keys, Steve is residing on his boat at:



Banana Bay Marina-Franko Slip 8



4590 Overseas Hwy



Marathon, FL 33050



email:



Linda's family would appreciate donations to reflect a connection between Tom's 37vyears as a surgeon on the Navajo Reservation, Tuba City and Linda's commitment to education. The American Indian College Fund does just that. Donations can be made to the American Indian College Fund; Re: Linda Franko Memorial Scholarship Fund (0076), 833 Greenwood Blvd, Denver, CO, 80221. Contributions can also be made online at https://tinyurl.com/lindafrankomemory (please indicate your donation as a "Tribute Gift," and write in "Linda Franko Memorial Scholarship Fund 0076"). Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 29, 2020

