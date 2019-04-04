Obituary Print Linda Ford (1947 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Linda Ford, age 71, of Port St John, Florida passed away March 26,2019 at Hospice. Linda was born April 21, 1947 in Galion, Ohio to the late Master Sargent Clifford Snyder and his wife, Kathleen.



She was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate Denis Ford; her oldest son, Robert Fogle of Texas; her infant sister, Lorrie; her sister, Rhonda Dasher of GA and brother, Rocky Snyder of FL.



She is survived by her sister, Lana Sellers of GA; her brother, Mike Snyder of OK and her brother, Donny Snyder of FL.



Linda leaves behind her son, William Edward Fogle; daughter, Tammy Ann Fogle; step daughter, Nicole Bullis; step son Joshua Ford; 10 grandchildren; _17__great-grandchildren and close nieces and nephews who all called her Shema.



Dallas will be missed but there is solace in knowing that she will once again be with her beloved husband Denis and safe in the arms of Jesus.



Donations can be made in her memory to St Jude's Children Hospital.



