Linda Jean Holbrook, 72, of Crestline, passed away on June 16, 2020 at her home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Linda or send condolences to the Holbrook family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Linda Jean Holbrook.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 18 to Jul. 17, 2020.