Linda Jean Holbrook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Jean Holbrook, 72, of Crestline, passed away on June 16, 2020 at her home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Linda or send condolences to the Holbrook family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Linda Jean Holbrook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 18 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved