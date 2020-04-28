Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda K. Tanner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda K. Tanner, 69, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Fort Wayne, IN.



She was born in Crestline, OH to the late Frank and Helen (Pry) Tesso. Linda was an STNA for many years, retiring in 2018. She had a love for animals, especially horses. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and was an avid NASCAR fan.



Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Michael Tanner and Brad Tanner; grandchildren, Michael Tanner, Corey Strickland, Christian Tanner, Braylie (Noah) Tanner-Brackett, and Austin Tanner; great-grandchildren, Dahlia and Elias Tanner; siblings, Bill (Ronald Brandt) Tesso, Darlene Tesso, Jerry (Amy) Tesso, Mark (Holly) Tesso, Nick (Pam) Tesso, Kenneth Tesso, and Philip Tesso.



Linda was also preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Young and David Tesso. Private family services will take place at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Linda K. Tanner, 69, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Fort Wayne, IN.She was born in Crestline, OH to the late Frank and Helen (Pry) Tesso. Linda was an STNA for many years, retiring in 2018. She had a love for animals, especially horses. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and was an avid NASCAR fan.Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Surviving are her children, Michael Tanner and Brad Tanner; grandchildren, Michael Tanner, Corey Strickland, Christian Tanner, Braylie (Noah) Tanner-Brackett, and Austin Tanner; great-grandchildren, Dahlia and Elias Tanner; siblings, Bill (Ronald Brandt) Tesso, Darlene Tesso, Jerry (Amy) Tesso, Mark (Holly) Tesso, Nick (Pam) Tesso, Kenneth Tesso, and Philip Tesso.Linda was also preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Young and David Tesso. Private family services will take place at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close