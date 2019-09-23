Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda L. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home 201 Newark Road Mount Vernon , OH 43050 (740)-393-1076 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. Johnson, 71, of Howard passed away on Friday morning, September 20, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on February 12, 1948 in Mansfield to the late William and Geraldine (Moyer) Redd.



Linda was a 1966 graduate of Clear Fork High School and was involved with her class Alumni group. She was a member of the Amity United Methodist Church, where she was very active in the ladies group. She was a renowned seamstress and cook. Linda enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing euchre, and spending time with her family. Linda was also involved with Interchurch Social Services.



Linda is survived by her husband of over 46 years, James; her children, Christie Perkins of Mount Vernon and Derek (Courtney) Johnson of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, J.T., Dylan and Chelsea Perkins and Brennan, Ethan and Addison Johnson; sisters, Sandra (Norman) Titschinger of Tampa, FL, Bonnie Kershner and Shelia (Edward) Hartline of Ashland; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a brother, William Redd.



The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Rd., Mount Vernon. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Amity United Methodist Church.



