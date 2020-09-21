Linda Ruth Armstrong Dunay, 65, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away early Friday morning, September 18, 2020, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born August 18, 1955,in Crestline, Ohio, one of four daughters of the late Raymond and Gertrude (Long) Armstrong.



Linda had lived in Florida for the past 20 years and was employed as the manager with the Gail Baird Foundation in addition to volunteering her time in various charitable organizations. Previously, Linda had enjoyed working as a traveling nurse for 20 plus years. She had a generous heart and most enjoyed being with her family, supporting them in any way needed. Her grandchildren and great-granddaughter were very special to her. She was very involved in their lives and leaves a legacy of love that will be treasured for all time.



Artistic and creative, Linda enjoyed making her family custom items each year. She was most recently involved in the upcoming nuptials of her granddaughter. Although living in Florida, she remained an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Spending time at the beach was one of her favorite activities.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, Bridget (Brent) McKenna of Bellville and Tyson (Teresa) Troiano of Crestline; five grandchildren who referred to her as Grammie, the soon to be wed, Rachel McKenna (fiancé, Adam Wisenbarger), Hunter McKenna, Patrick Troiano, Lucciano Troiano, and Adylina Troiano; great-granddaughter who referred to her as Gigi, Haven McKenna; three sisters, Barb (Gerald) Winkler of Crestline, Deb (Tom) Shay of Florida and Donna (Mark) Baki of Mansfield; her beloved nieces and nephews; and many close friends who were her Florida family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Dunay.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial service conducted by Chaplain Tom Shay will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gail Baird Foundation, 1991 Main St., Suite 208, Sarasota, FL, 34236.



Everyone is encouraged to honor Linda's love of the Buckeyes by wearing their Ohio State apparel to the service.

