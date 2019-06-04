Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda S. Cowen. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

If you read the children's book, "The Giving Tree," that told you everything you needed to know about Linda. She loved animals and always gave you something before you left her house. Linda S. Cowen, 65, of Galion passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus after a recent heart ailment.



Born October 13, 1953 in Galion, she was the daughter of Richard and Bertha (Beaty) Pfleiderer. She married Thomas Cowen on July 6, 1984 and he survives.



She was a graduate of Northmor High School in 1972 and worked previously at the Galion Community Hospital. Linda worked for A-1 Associated Nursing in home care for many years. She especially loved her grandchildren and spoiling her dog, Lucy.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons John (Leslie) Cowen of Centerburg and Mike Johnson of Marion; daughter Kelly (Rob) Maschmeier of Carlisle; grandchildren Brittany, Kaylee, Ambria, Trevor, Anthony, Alexis, Gabriel, Avery and Beckett; great-grandchildren Aiden and Isaac; sisters Ruth Ann (Fred) Pasheilich of Lexington and Sherrie (Jerry Cotsmire) Pfleiderer of Crestline and brother Garry (Karen) Pfleiderer of Galion.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by infant sister Sharon Kay Pfleiderer.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7 with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Morrow County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Linda Cowen, and condolences may be made to them at If you read the children's book, "The Giving Tree," that told you everything you needed to know about Linda. She loved animals and always gave you something before you left her house. Linda S. Cowen, 65, of Galion passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus after a recent heart ailment.Born October 13, 1953 in Galion, she was the daughter of Richard and Bertha (Beaty) Pfleiderer. She married Thomas Cowen on July 6, 1984 and he survives.She was a graduate of Northmor High School in 1972 and worked previously at the Galion Community Hospital. Linda worked for A-1 Associated Nursing in home care for many years. She especially loved her grandchildren and spoiling her dog, Lucy.In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons John (Leslie) Cowen of Centerburg and Mike Johnson of Marion; daughter Kelly (Rob) Maschmeier of Carlisle; grandchildren Brittany, Kaylee, Ambria, Trevor, Anthony, Alexis, Gabriel, Avery and Beckett; great-grandchildren Aiden and Isaac; sisters Ruth Ann (Fred) Pasheilich of Lexington and Sherrie (Jerry Cotsmire) Pfleiderer of Crestline and brother Garry (Karen) Pfleiderer of Galion.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by infant sister Sharon Kay Pfleiderer.The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7 with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Morrow County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Linda Cowen, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close