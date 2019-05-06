Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





Friends may call on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, with Pastor Von Loose officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Brethren or in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Lloyd or to the Beach family may do so by visiting



Lloyd G. Beach, 88, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at Arlington Care Center, Newark, on May 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

