Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Brown. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Brown, 77, Galion, went home to be with the Lord surrounded in her home by her loved ones on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



Lois was born in Banner Springs, TN on July 2, 1942 to the late Manuel Beaty and Roena (Mathis) Beaty. She married Casto W. Brown on June 30, 1962 and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2014.



Lois was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, Crestline where she loved serving the Lord. Lois was a homemaker all her life and was very proud of her family. She enjoyed helping children and watching them grow.



Lois is survived by her children; Vicki Hawk, Anderson, SC, Terri Gale, Galion, Crist (Julie) Brown, Galion, Craig (Christine) Brown, Canal Winchester, Curt (Rhonda) Brown, Anderson, SC, Lynette (Sam) Morris, Crestline, Cary Brown, Galion, eighteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her siblings; Lallon Olmstead, Galion, Olene Hicks, Muncie, IN, Shelby (Sue) Beaty) Cookeville, TN, Josie Hale, Akron, and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.



Friends may call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Funeral services will be held at the Grace Baptist Church, 919 West Thrush Avenue, Crestline on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.



Those wishing to share a memory of Lois or to the Brown family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Lois Brown. Lois Brown, 77, Galion, went home to be with the Lord surrounded in her home by her loved ones on Sunday, July 21, 2019.Lois was born in Banner Springs, TN on July 2, 1942 to the late Manuel Beaty and Roena (Mathis) Beaty. She married Casto W. Brown on June 30, 1962 and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2014.Lois was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, Crestline where she loved serving the Lord. Lois was a homemaker all her life and was very proud of her family. She enjoyed helping children and watching them grow.Lois is survived by her children; Vicki Hawk, Anderson, SC, Terri Gale, Galion, Crist (Julie) Brown, Galion, Craig (Christine) Brown, Canal Winchester, Curt (Rhonda) Brown, Anderson, SC, Lynette (Sam) Morris, Crestline, Cary Brown, Galion, eighteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her siblings; Lallon Olmstead, Galion, Olene Hicks, Muncie, IN, Shelby (Sue) Beaty) Cookeville, TN, Josie Hale, Akron, and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.Friends may call on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Funeral services will be held at the Grace Baptist Church, 919 West Thrush Avenue, Crestline on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Chris Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.Those wishing to share a memory of Lois or to the Brown family may do so by visiting masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Lois Brown. Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close