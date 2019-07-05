Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola M. Williams. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Lola M. Williams, 85, of Galion passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion where she had been a resident for the past four years.



She was born January 6, 1934 in Pekin, Illinois and was the daughter of Clarence and Viola (Hartsock) Larimore. Lola married Walter V. Williams, Sr., on September 28, 1952 and they enjoyed nearly 58 years of marriage until his passing on April 20, 2010.



She was a 1951 graduate of Pekin High School. Lola was a professional writer and published over 2000 religious articles and two books in her life-time. She moved to Galion in 1994 from Palm Bay, Florida.



Lola is survived by three sons, Walter V. (Lois) Williams, Jr., of Rockledge, Florida, Mike (Kenna) Williams of Mt. Vernon and Ron (Cheryl) Williams of Galion; seven grandchildren, Wendy, Kelly, Ben, Angela, Amber, Aaron and Ryan and six great-grandchildren, Carly, Taylor, Brooke, Katie, Caleb and Zeke.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a step-father, Bob Thomas; two sisters and a brother.



The family will have a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



