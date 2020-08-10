Louis "Lou" James Baldasare, 84, formerly of Crestline, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at his home in Lexington.
Friends may call on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4 pm – 7 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline where a Vigil Service will follow at 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 North Thoman St., Crestline on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 am with Fr. Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Crestline/Galion Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.
In accordance with the Governor's mandate, face masks will now be required to enter the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School, Crestline, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of the funeral home.
The family would like to sincerely thank the VA and Cambridge Home Health Care and Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and compassion given to Louis and the family.
